Kings' Jonathan Quick: Unravels late in Game 3

Quick allowed three goals on 26 shots in a Game 3 loss to the Golden Knights on Sunday.

The Kings maintained a 1-0 lead until the Golden Knights scored three unanswered goals in the third frame. Two of Quick's goals allowed would've been difficult for any netminder to stop, but a five-hole deposit from James Neal was a clear miscue from the 32-year-old netminder. Quick's played very well in these conference quarterfinals, though counterpart Marc-Andre Fleury simply has been better for an expansion club that continues to play out a fairytale narrative. Los Angeles must win Tuesday to avoid a series sweep.