Kings' Jonathan Quick: Vanquishes Golden Knights

Quick stopped 29 of 30 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

The veteran netminder got beaten by the second shot he saw, but Quick slammed the door shut on Vegas after that. It's just his second win in five starts since returning from a knee injury, but his .928 save percentage over that stretch suggests better days could be ahead for Quick.

