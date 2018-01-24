Kings' Jonathan Quick: Will be suspended for skipping All-Star Game

Quick is expected to dress as the backup goalie against the Flames on Wednesday, though he'll subsequently serve a suspension for declining to participate in the All-Star game, which would rule him out for Tuesday's road clash against the Stars, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

Quick has been voted into the All-Star Game three times now (2012, 2016 were the other years), but after experiencing an injury-riddled 2016-17 campaign, it seems like the Kings' No. 1 goalie is playing it smart by not risking another ailment in the star-studded affair. He's jumped out to a 20-17-2 record, 2.44 GAA and .921 save percentage through 39 games, but the Kings are slipping in the standings, having accumulated only three wins in the last 10.

