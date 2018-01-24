Kings' Jonathan Quick: Will be suspended for skipping All-Star Game
Quick is expected to dress as the backup goalie against the Flames on Wednesday, though he'll subsequently serve a suspension for declining to participate in the All-Star game, which would rule him out for Tuesday's road clash against the Stars, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.
Quick has been voted into the All-Star Game three times now (2012, 2016 were the other years), but after experiencing an injury-riddled 2016-17 campaign, it seems like the Kings' No. 1 goalie is playing it smart by not risking another ailment in the star-studded affair. He's jumped out to a 20-17-2 record, 2.44 GAA and .921 save percentage through 39 games, but the Kings are slipping in the standings, having accumulated only three wins in the last 10.
More News
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Gets second-period hook Tuesday•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Serves as starter Tuesday•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Ends five-game losing streak•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Home starter Sunday•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Turns away 29 in 2-1 loss•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Surprisingly going back-to-back•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...