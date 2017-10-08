Kings' Jonathan Quick: Will start Saturday against Sharks
Quick will protect the net Saturday against the Sharks.
Quick started out hot against the Flyers in Thursday's opener, stopping all 35 shots he faced. Drawing the Sharks on the road is a tough matchup, though, as it's also San Jose's home opener. Still, now that Quick is completely healthy, he's likely to receive the majority of starts for the Kings and return to being a solid fantasy asset in the majority of settings.
