Quick stopped 31 of 32 shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Quick and Petr Mrazek engaged in a goaltending duel for much of the contest. The 36-year-old Quick prevailed thanks to Kevin Fiala's goal with 1.4 seconds left in overtime. This was Quick's third straight win, and he's allowed five goals in that span. He's now 6-4-1 with a 2.83 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 12 contests. He's started four games in a row, so it appears the veteran is the hot hand, relegating Cal Petersen to a backup role. The Kings end their current home stand Saturday versus the Red Wings.