Kings' Jonathan Quick: Wins 300th game
Quick stopped 16 shots to earn a 4-0 shutout victory against the Oilers on Saturday.
The 32-year-old won his 300th game of his career in style, posting his second shutout of the season. He is only 7-10-2 this season, but in the last seven games, Quick has posted a .921 save percentage. While he's trending in the right direction, his overall numbers indicate just how big of a hole Quick buried himself in to begin the season. Overall, he owns a .902 save percentage and a 2.88 GAA this season.
