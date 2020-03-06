Kings' Jonathan Quick: Wins in goaltending battle
Quick posted a 36-save shutout in Thursday's 1-0 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.
Quick and Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen matched each other through 65 minutes of playing time. Quick then made three out of four saves during the shootout to pick up the win, which was also his first shutout of the year. The 34-year-old goalie improved to 15-22-4 with a 2.83 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 41 starts. With just seven goals allowed in his last five games, Quick has picked the perfect time of the year to heat up for his fantasy owners.
