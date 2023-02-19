Quick stopped 27 of 32 shots, helping the Kings to a 6-5 shootout win over the Coyotes on Saturday.

Being stoked to a 5-1 lead after the first period, Quick looked shaky the rest of the game, giving up four goals the rest of the way. The American netminder was still able to pick up the victory in a shootout. This start marks wins in back-to-back games for Quick after coming in relief on Friday against Anaheim. Quick seems to be the backup goaltender for the time being with Pheonix Copley occupying most of the starts.