Quick stopped 28 of 32 shots on Saturday in a 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

He had the Kings up 2-0 to start the third period, but then the floodgate opened and the Caps scored three times in 5:48 to take the lead. Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal with 5:25 remaining in the third period. It was a wraparound that deflected in off Kings' defender Brandt Clarke's skate. Quick is 1-3-0 in four starts with a 3.94 GAA and .889 save percentage.