Quick (upper body) remains out of the lineup Thursday versus the Avalanche, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Quick's season will come to a close with six straight games injured. The 35-year-old finished 2020-21 with an 11-9-2 record, a 2.85 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 22 appearances. Quick will likely see a similar splitting of duties with Cal Petersen in 2021-22, assuming the Kings aren't able to move Quick to another team in the offseason.