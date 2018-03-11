Kings' Jonathan Quick: Yanked from Saturday's loss
Quick stopped 25 of 29 shots before being replaced by Jack Campbell to begin the third period of Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Blues.
The move didn't help, as Campbell coughed up three goals in the final period, leading to the worst loss of the season for the Kings. Coming into Saturday, Quick had a .923 save percentage since the beginning of February, so expect the 32-year-old to shake this one off and get back to his usual form as soon as Monday against the Canucks.
