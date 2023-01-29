Quick made 20 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Lightning on Saturday.
The score was 3-1 by 15:57 of the first after the Bolts capitalized on several mistakes. Quick hasn't recorded a win since December 1 and has become the backup to journeyman Phoenix Copley. Two words: avoid. And sad.
