Kings' Jonathan Quick: Yields five goals in first period

Quick allowed five goals on 11 shots in one period before getting pulled in an 8-4 loss to the Oilers on Tuesday.

It's been a terrible season for Quick, and it only seems to be getting worse. In previous regular season games where he faced at least four shots, Quick had never posted such a low save percentage (.545) during his career. From a statistical standpoint, this is the worst performance of Quick's career. It drops him to 15-22-6 this season with a 3.35 GAA and an .888 save percentage in 43 games.