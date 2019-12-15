Quick stopped 23 of 27 shots in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Penguins on Saturday.

Pittsburgh was without superstars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, yet still became the first team this month to solve Quick more than twice in a game. Quick had entered the night having allowed just six goals over his previous four starts, his best stretch of the season. On the year, Quick is 9-12-2 with a 3.06 GAA and .891 save percentage.