Kings' Jonathan Quick: Yields three goals Saturday

Quick allowed three goals on 37 shots in Saturday's 3-0 home loss to the Ducks.

Quick played far better than the score indicates. Two of the Ducks goals came off turnovers, and the other was a slick cross-ice pass from captain Ryan Getzlaf to Troy Terry, who ripped a one-timer past the veteran backstop. The 32-year-old owns a 293-195-56 record, 2.28 GAA and .916 save percentage over 11 years of service time with the Kings. One more shutout will give him 50 for his career.