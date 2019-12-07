Kings' Jonathan Quick: Yields two goals while shorthanded
Quick allowed two goals on 20 shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Oilers.
Both goals came while the Oilers had a power play. Quick kept the Oilers off the board over the last two periods, but the damage had already been done. He fell to 7-12-1 with a 3.24 GAA and an .884 save percentage in 20 games. Quick has allowed two or fewer goals in seven of his last 10 appearances, which has helped him shake off some early struggles. However, he's also lost his last three starts.
