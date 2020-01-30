Kings' Jonathan Quick: Zapped for three goals
Quick made 20 saves on 23 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Lightning on Wednesday.
This was always going to be a tough matchup for Quick, as the Lightning have been extremely strong on offense recently. With the loss, the 34-year-old dropped to 11-18-3 with a 3.01 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 32 games. Expect Jack Campbell to earn the start Thursday in Arizona to finish the second half of a back-to-back.
More News
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Set to start Wednesday•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Felled by Bolts in shootout•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Slated to start in Tampa Bay•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Skid continues despite solid play•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Taking on Stars•
-
Kings' Jonathan Quick: Suffers defeat Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.