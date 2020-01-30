Quick made 20 saves on 23 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Lightning on Wednesday.

This was always going to be a tough matchup for Quick, as the Lightning have been extremely strong on offense recently. With the loss, the 34-year-old dropped to 11-18-3 with a 3.01 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 32 games. Expect Jack Campbell to earn the start Thursday in Arizona to finish the second half of a back-to-back.