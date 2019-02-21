Kings' Jonny Brodzinski: Activated off IR
Brodzinski (shoulder) has been recalled from his conditioning stint and activated off of injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Brodzinski's activation from injured reserve doesn't guarantee he will draw into the lineup, but he will at least be available for the Kings should he be needed. The team's trade of Carl Hagelin could provide more openings for Brodzinski -- who has yet to play in the NHL this season -- to draw in, but he remains off the fantasy radar in the vast majority of leagues.
