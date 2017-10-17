Play

The Kings assigned Brodzinski to AHL Ontario on Tuesday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Brodzinski has gone scoreless while averaging just 8:57 of ice time in three games this season, so he'll head to the minors where he can occupy a more significant role. Andy Andreoff and Justin Auger are the primary candidates to replace Brodzinski in the Kings' bottom six.

