Kings' Jonny Brodzinski: Assigned to AHL affiliate
The Kings assigned Brodzinski to AHL Ontario on Tuesday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Brodzinski has gone scoreless while averaging just 8:57 of ice time in three games this season, so he'll head to the minors where he can occupy a more significant role. Andy Andreoff and Justin Auger are the primary candidates to replace Brodzinski in the Kings' bottom six.
