Kings' Jonny Brodzinski: Back in AHL
Brodzinski was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Saturday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The American winger has been a solid two-way presence early in his career, as he's added eight points to complement a plus-7 rating through four games. Those numbers certainly don't jump off the page -- especially from a fantasy perspective -- but he's done it in just under 10 minutes of average ice time. Venerable pivot Jeff Carter (ankle) is nearing his return, so that could explain Brodzinski's "demotion" to the AHL.
