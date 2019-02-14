Kings' Jonny Brodzinski: Beginning conditioning stint
Brodzinski (shoulder) was sent to AHL Ontario for a conditioning assignment Thursday.
The Minnesota native hasn't played a game this season after getting injured during training camp, but will try to work up to game shape in the minors. Last campaign, Brodzinski recorded four goals and two assists over 35 contests, so don't expect to see a world-beating player when he does return to the Los Angeles lineup.
