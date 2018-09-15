Kings coach John Stevens is seeking consistency from Brodzinski this season, Jon Rosen of LA Kings Insider reports.

Brodzinski has fashioned 55 goals and 52 assists over 153 AHL games with Ontario since the start of the 2015-16 campaign. The Kings are gradually increasing his responsibilities at the top level, where he's added four goals and as many assists over 41 contests. "You want to be able to put a guy in the lineup that you know exactly what you're getting on a nightly basis. You don't want to see a drop-off in his play," Stevens said, referring to Brodzinski, who needs to earn more shifts in the offensive zone.