Brodzinski was in attendance at Tuesday's practice session, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The fact that Brodzinski is with the team would seem to indicate he was promoted from the minors at some point. With the playoffs around the corner, paper transactions to move guys up and down can occur with frequency, especially clubs that are hard up against the cap. Even though he was recalled, the winger is unlikely to get into a game during the Kings' opening-round series.