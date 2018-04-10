Kings' Jonny Brodzinski: On ice with team
Brodzinski was in attendance at Tuesday's practice session, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The fact that Brodzinski is with the team would seem to indicate he was promoted from the minors at some point. With the playoffs around the corner, paper transactions to move guys up and down can occur with frequency, especially clubs that are hard up against the cap. Even though he was recalled, the winger is unlikely to get into a game during the Kings' opening-round series.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...