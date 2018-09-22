Brodzinski suffered a shoulder injury during Thursday's game against the Canucks and is out indefinitely, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

The 25-year-old winger had an MRI early Friday, and it appears the results weren't good. Brodzinski has tons of promise, compiling 30 points and a plus-9 rating in 229 games for AHL Ontario last season, but his 35 NHL games resulted in just four goals and two helpers. He was battling for a bottom-six role before his injury.