Brodzinski was brought back from AHL Ontario on Monday.

Brodzinski has suited up in just two of the Kings' previous 11 outings, in which he logged a mere 7:37 of ice time per game. In those contests, the winger managed a paltry two shots, one block and minus-2 rating. If his production doesn't pick up, the Minnesota native will likely continue to warm a seat in the press box.