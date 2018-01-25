Brodzinski was sent back to AHL Ontario on Thursday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

The All-Star break is already underway for the Kings, whereas AHL Ontario has games scheduled Friday and Saturday, so there will be no chance for a youngin' like Brodzinski to rest. Selected in the fifth round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, the 24-year-old hopefully will benefit from additional seasoning in the minors, since he's only added two points (both goals) through 23 NHL games this year.