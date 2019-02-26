Kings' Jonny Brodzinski: Scores in season debut
Brodzinski lit the lamp in Monday's shootout loss to the Lightning.
He made his season debut after missing the first 61 games due to a shoulder injury. The sample size is small on Brodzinski since he has just eight points in 41 career games before this campaign, but adding a scoring touch in his first outing back is a good sign. However, the 25-year-old played just 10:09, which will make this effort difficult to replicate.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...