Brodzinski lit the lamp in Monday's shootout loss to the Lightning.

He made his season debut after missing the first 61 games due to a shoulder injury. The sample size is small on Brodzinski since he has just eight points in 41 career games before this campaign, but adding a scoring touch in his first outing back is a good sign. However, the 25-year-old played just 10:09, which will make this effort difficult to replicate.