Brodzinski was reassigned to AHL Ontario on Wednesday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

With the Kings having crashed out of the postseason after just four games, Brodzinski will return to Ontario to provide it a boost for the Reign's AHL playoff series against Texas. Brodzinski featured in 35 games for the Kings this season, scoring just four goals and two assists, but was a key player for Ontario, logging 30 points in 29 contests.