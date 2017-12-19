Brodzinski recorded three hits in 7:37 of ice time Monday during a 4-1 win over Philadelphia.

After sitting out the last two contests Brodzinski skated for the team low of ice time on the fourth line, certainly discouraging for his future use. Even during the 17 games he's played the Minnesota native has only averaged 10:10 of ice time, pitching in two goals as well. Brodzinski has been praised for his shooting release and puck possession, but he'll have to keep pushing if he wants to crack the 10-point plateau.