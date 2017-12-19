Kings' Jonny Brodzinski: Sheltered ice time
Brodzinski recorded three hits in 7:37 of ice time Monday during a 4-1 win over Philadelphia.
After sitting out the last two contests Brodzinski skated for the team low of ice time on the fourth line, certainly discouraging for his future use. Even during the 17 games he's played the Minnesota native has only averaged 10:10 of ice time, pitching in two goals as well. Brodzinski has been praised for his shooting release and puck possession, but he'll have to keep pushing if he wants to crack the 10-point plateau.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...