Kings' Jonny Brodzinski: Shifts to IR
Brodzinski (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Brodzinski could be facing a lengthy absence, but there's no definitive timeline. The 25-year-old winger posted just six points in 35 games last year so his vacancy won't affect the fantasy realm.
