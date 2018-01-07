Brodzinski was assigned to AHL Ontario on Sunday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

The Kings start their six-day bye week Sunday, so Brodzinski's services will be best fit in the minors until then. The 24-year-old winger suited up for five games in this stint, recording zero points and a minus-1 rating while averaging just 7:39 of ice time per night.

