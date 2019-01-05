Brodzinski was on the ice in a non-contact situation Saturday, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports

Brodzinski isn't a major contributor, so this won't affect anything in season-long leagues. It might help a little in dynasty leagues given his age, but for the most part, even if Brodzinski returns, he's probably not going to be a factor in fantasy in 2018-19.

