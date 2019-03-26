Kings' Jonny Brodzinski: Supplies insurance tally
Brodzinski scored his second goal of the year in Monday's 3-0 win over the Flames.
The Kings held a nervy 1-0 lead for over 50 minutes before Brodzinski doubled the advantage. The fourth-line winger has three points in 10 games this season, although he's had nine of his 16 hits in his last two appearances. It's unlikely Brodzinski has any significant fantasy value currently, especially given his tentative hold on a spot in the lineup, which came about due to Brendan Leipsic's lower-body injury.
