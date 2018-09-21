Kings' Jonny Brodzinski: Will undergo MRI
Brodzinski (upper body) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Friday afternoon, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Brodzinski left Thursday's 4-3 preseason loss to the Canucks with an upper-body injury and was unable to return. More information regarding the severity of the 25-year-old winger's injury should surface Friday evening.
