Korpisalo made 25 saves in a 4-1 win over the Jets on Saturday.

He is 4-0-1 since coming to the left coast in a trade on March 1. The only goal Korpisalo allowed came off the stick of Pierre-Luc Dubois on a second-period, five-minute power play. The tall Finn has waited patiently for his opportunity to show the league what he can do as a number one, and he's been excellent in that role in Los Angeles.