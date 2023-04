Korpisalo will be stationed between the pipes in Vancouver on Sunday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Korpisalo has allowed two or fewer goals in each of his seven games since joining the Kings, registering a terrific 1.86 GAA and .934 save percentage during that stretch. In 35 appearances with Columbus and Los Angeles, he's sporting a 2.89 GAA. The 28-year-old has lost to the Canucks twice this season while allowing a combined seven goals.