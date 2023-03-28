Korpisalo will defend the road net Tuesday against Calgary, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Korpisalo is coming off a 25-save performance in Saturday's 4-1 win over Winnipeg. He has posted a 4-0-1 record with a 1.77 GAA and a .929 save percentage in five games with the Kings since being acquired from Columbus. The Flames sit 20th in the league this campaign with 3.15 goals per game.