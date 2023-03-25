Korpisalo will get the home start versus Winnipeg on Saturday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Korpisalo is 3-0-1 since his trade from the Blue Jackets to the Kings at the trade deadline. He has a 1.96 GAA and .921 save percentage with LA, after an 11-11-3 mark with a 3.17 GAA and .911 save percentage in Columbus. He will face the Jets, who are sitting in the second wild card position in the Western Conference with 85 points.