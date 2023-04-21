Korpisalo will defend the home crease versus Edmonton on Friday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Korpisalo has been great against the NHL's top scoring team in the regular season, holding the Oilers to six goals on 76 shots. Korpisalo was 7-3-1 with a 2.13 GAA and .921 save percentage after his trade from Columbus to LA. Korpisalo was 2-1-0 versus Edmonton this season, giving up nine goals on 120 shots.