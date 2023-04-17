Korpisalo was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Ryan Rishaug of TSN reports, indicating he will start Game 1 in Edmonton on Monday.

Korpisalo, who also occupied the starter's crease during Monday's session, posted a 7-3-1 record with a 2.13 GAA and a .921 save percentage in 11 games with the Kings this season. He went 2-1-0 versus the Oilers in 2022-23, stopping 111 of 120 shots.