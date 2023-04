Korpisalo was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Zach Dooley of LA Kings Insider reports, indicating he will start Game 5 in Edmonton on Tuesday.

Korpisalo is coming off a 37-save effort in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Oilers. He has a 2-2 record this postseason, having allowed 13 goals on 158 shots. Edmonton ranks first in the opening round of the playoffs with 39.8 shots per game.