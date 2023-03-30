Korpisalo will be between the road pipes versus Edmonton on Thursday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Korpisalo has been great for the Kings since his trade from Columbus, going 4-1-1 with a 1.82 GAA and .931 save percentage. Korpisalo played well for the Blue Jackets as well, but he was hampered by the poor play of the last-place team. Korpisalo will face the highest-scoring team in the NHL as the Oilers are averaging 3.97 goals per game.