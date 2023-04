Korpisalo stopped 21 of 26 shots in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers in Game 6.

Korpisalo wasn't able to save the Kings' season, turning in a fairly lackluster performance in the loss. The 29-year-old finished the first round on a three-game losing streak, and he gave up 22 tallies on 203 shots in the series. He's set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer, and his strong play -- aside from his last three appearances -- will likely put him in high demand.