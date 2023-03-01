Korpisalo was acquired by the Kings from the Jackets on Wednesday, along with Vladislav Gavrikov, in exchange for Jonathan Quick, a 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round selection, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Korpisalo has been playing the bulk of the games of late for the Jackets, though he still had to share some time with Elvis Merzlikins. With his new club, the 28-year-old Korpisalo is far from a lock for the starting role and will no doubt be in competition alongside Pheonix Copley for regular minutes. Looking beyond the current campaign, Korpisalo will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason and will no doubt be hoping to impress team brass.