Korpisalo saved 38 of 40 shots in a 3-2 overtime victory over Edmonton in Game 3 on Friday.

The Kings are up 2-1 in their first-round series against the Oilers, and Korpisalo deserves a fair amount of the credit for that. While he has allowed eight goals over those three contests, the goaltender has been challenged regularly by Edmonton's high-powered offense, resulting in Korpisalo facing 116 shots. The Kings acquired him from Columbus on March 1 in the hopes that he would provide them with this kind of goaltending. The 28-year-old has more than delivered, also providing a 2.13 GAA and a .921 save percentage in 11 regular-season appearances with LA since the trade.