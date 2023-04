Korpisalo was the first goalie to exit the ice Thursday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports, indicating he'll be in goal on the road against the Ducks.

Korpisalo has been splitting the workload of late, appearing in 10 of the club's last 18 contests in which he posted a 6-3-1 record and 2.03 GAA. At this point, it remains unclear whether Korpisalo or Pheonix Copley will get the nod for Game 1 of the postseason and could consider splitting the workload between the duo.