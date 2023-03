Korpisalo was the first goalie off the ice Thursday, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports, indicating he'll tend the twine on the road versus Colorado.

Korpisalo stopped 24 of 26 shots in his Kings debut against the Blues on Saturday and will no doubt be eager to replicate his performance versus the Avs. If the 28-year-old Finn continues to perform at a high level, he should be capable of challenging Pheonix Copley for the starting gig in Los Angeles.