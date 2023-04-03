Korpisalo saved 24 of 25 shots in a 4-1 win over Vancouver on Sunday.

Korpisalo was beaten by Brock Boeser early in the first period, but he settled down, and the Kings gave him the offensive support necessary to earn the victory. He improved to 5-2-1 with a 1.75 GAA and a .937 save percentage in eight contests since being acquired by LA from Columbus. Korpisalo lost his previous two starts despite turning aside 65 of 69 shots in that span.