Korpisalo stopped 30 of 32 shots in a 2-1 loss to Calgary on Tuesday.

Korpisalo surrendered two goals on 15 shots in the first period. He was perfect after that, but the Kings were never able to close the gap. Korpisalo is 4-1-1 with a 1.82 GAA and a .931 save percentage in six outings since being acquired by LA from Columbus. He's been in a goaltending rotation with Pheonix Copley recently, so Korpisalo might serve as the backup against Edmonton on Thursday before starting Saturday versus Seattle.