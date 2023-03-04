Korpisalo will make his Kings debut Saturday, tending the home crease versus St. Louis, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Korpisalo could very well be the Kings' No. 1 goaltender despite Pheonix Copley's 19-4-1 record, as Copley has a 2.79 GAA and .899 save percentage. Korpisalo has been very good this season in trying circumstances, as he was 11-11-3 with a 3.17 GAA and .911 save percentage, playing for a mediocre Columbus team. He will face the Blues, who are tied for 19th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.05 goals per game.